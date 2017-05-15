May 15, 2017 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
AVT Natural Products to consider final dividend
AVT Natural Products Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2017.
AVT Natural Products Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the following:
1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2017.
2. To consider recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.
Further, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares will be closed for Promoter / Directors / Connected Persons and Designated employees of the Company from May 19, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE
