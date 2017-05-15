AVT Natural Products to consider final dividend

AVT Natural Products Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the following:1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2017.2. To consider recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.Further, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares will be closed for Promoter / Directors / Connected Persons and Designated employees of the Company from May 19, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE