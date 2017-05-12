Avon Mercantile's board meeting on May 25, 2017

The Listing Manager,Date : 12.05.2017 Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, MUMBAI – 400 001 Reg: Date of Board Meeting for considering and taking on record the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2017 Dear Sir, In terms of regulation 29 and 47 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday i.e. 25th day of May 2017 at 3:00 P.M. to consider and take on record the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2017. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For AVON MERCANTILE LTD (Jyoti Manchanda) Company Secretary & Compliance Officer M. No. : A25152 Ph:+91-9891163239Source : BSE