Sep 07, 2017 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Avon Life's board meeting on September 14, 2017
This is to inform the exchangethat a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14th September 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.
This is to inform the exchangethat a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14th September 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.Source : BSE