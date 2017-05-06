Aviva Industries board meeting on May 13, 2017

The Board meeting of Aviva Industries Limited is to be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017 for the following Business: 1.To consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2017. 2.To consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results for the last quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 3.To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE