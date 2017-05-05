App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 05, 2017 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avanti Feeds to consider dividend

Avanti Feeds Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 13, 2017, to approve the audited financial results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017

Avanti Feeds to consider dividend
Avanti Feeds Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 13, 2017, inter alia:

1. To approve the audited financial results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017 and

2. To recommend dividend on equity shares, if any, for the year 2016-17.

Further, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for insiders of the Company from May 05, 2017 to May 15, 2017 (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct of the Company under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations.Source : BSE

