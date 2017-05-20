Avantel's board meeting on May 30, 2017

With reference to the above we hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May 2017 inter-alia to consider the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. The Trading Window shall remain closed from 20th May 2017 to 1st June 2017 (both days inclusive) in accordance with the code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in dealing with securities of ‘Avantel Limited', by the reason of the scheduled Board Meeting on 30th May 2017.Source : BSE