Jun 23, 2017 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company met on Friday, June 23, 2017.

Autoriders Intl: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir,

Sub:- Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors
Ref:- Script Code:- 512277

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company met on Friday, 23.06.2017 at our registered office and have noted and approved the following matters:-

1)Authorization for applying for Tender on behalf of the Company to National Assessment and Accreditation Council for providing single window transport (AIR, ROAD & RAIL), Boarding/Lodging on PAN- India basis.
2)Authorization for availing re-finance facility on non-encumbered vehicles of the company.
3)Approval for change of address of contact centre office based at New Delhi.
4)Purchase of new vehicles for day to day activities of the company.
5)General review of the company.

Please take note of this and put up the above for the information of the members of the company.

This is for your information.

Yours Faithfully,

For Autoriders International Limited,


Maneka Mulchandani
Director
DIN:-00491027
Source : BSE

