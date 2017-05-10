App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Autoriders International's board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30.05.2017 at our registered office to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial results for the year ended 31.03.2017.

Autoriders International's board meeting on May 30, 2017
10.05.2017 To, The Stock Exchange, Mumbai, Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001. Dear Sir, Sub:- Intimation of Date of Board Meeting Ref : Script Code- 512277 This is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30.05.2017 at our registered office to consider the following:- 1)To consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial results for the year ended 31.03.2017. 2)Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. This is for your information. Yours Faithfully, For Autoriders International Limited, ______________________ Maneka Mulchandani Director DIN:-00491027Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

