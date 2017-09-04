Sep 04, 2017 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Autopal: Outcome of board meeting
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, 02nd September, 2017.
Dear Sir/ Madam,
The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Saturday, 2nd September, 2017, inter alia, transacted the matters as detailed in the outcome.
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, 02nd September, 2017.
Dear Sir/ Madam,
The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Saturday, 2nd September, 2017, inter alia, transacted the matters as detailed in the outcome.Source : BSE
Dear Sir/ Madam,
The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Saturday, 2nd September, 2017, inter alia, transacted the matters as detailed in the outcome.Source : BSE