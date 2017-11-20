Autopal Industries' board meeting on November 28, 2017

We hereby give notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 28th November, 2017.at 3:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company i.e., E-195(A), RIICO Industrial Area, Mansarovar, Jaipur- 302020 for the purpose to consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Kartik Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company.Source : BSE