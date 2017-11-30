Autopal Industries' appoints Kartik Sharma as Company Secretary and CO

We would like to inform you that the outcome of Board Meeting held on November 28, 2017 and appointed of Mr. Kartik Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. November 15, 2017.
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28.11.2017 pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')
The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Tuesday, 28th day of November, 2017, which commenced at 3:30 P.M. at registered office of the Company at E-195(A) RIICO Industrial Area, Sanganer Jaipur-302020 , inter alia transacted the following business:
Considered and approved:- Appointed of Mr. Kartik Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 15.11.2017
Kindly take the above on record and please treat this as compliance with the listing agreement, SEBI Regulations and Corporate Laws.
Source : BSE
