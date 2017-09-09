App
Sep 08, 2017 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Autopal's board meeting held on September 13, 2017

We hereby give intimation that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 03:30 p.m. at registered office of the Company.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

This is with reference to the above mentioned subject, we hereby give intimation that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 13th September, 2017 at 03:30 p.m. at registered office of the Company i.e. E-195(A), RIICO Industrial Area, Mansarovar, Jaipur for the discussion and adoption of following points mentioned in the agenda of the board meeting which is enclosed herewith.

You are requested to please take on record the above mentioned information for your reference, and to inform all concern accordingly.
Source : BSE
