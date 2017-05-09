Automotive Axles to consider dividend

Automotive Axles Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company will be meeting on May 18, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.The Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting will also consider the recommendation of dividend, if any for the financial year 2016-17.Further as per the Company’s Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing with securities of the Company will remain close from May 10, 2017 to May 20, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE