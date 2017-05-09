App
Announcements
May 09, 2017 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Automotive Axle's board meeting on May 18, 2017

This is to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 18th May, 2017 at Bharat Forge Limited, Pune to consider, approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2017. The Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting will also consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, for the finacial year, 2016-17. Further as per the Company's code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing with securities of the Company will remain close from 10th May, 2017 to 20th May, 2017 ( both days inclusive).Source : BSE

