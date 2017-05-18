May 18, 2017 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Automobile Products of India's board meeting on May 30, 2017
We would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017Source : BSE