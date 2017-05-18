Automobile Products of India's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017Source : BSE