Autoline Industries' board meeting on December 09, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and SEBI Circular vide No. CIR/IMD/DF1/69/2016, this is to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2017 inter -alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the second quarter ended September 30, 2017.The Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company will remain closed from November 30, 2017 till December 11, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE