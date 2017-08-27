Autoline Ind's board meeting held on August 26, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017 inter-alia, to consider the proposal of fund raising by way of issue of equity shares on preferential basis.The Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company will remain closed from August 23, 2017 to August 28, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE