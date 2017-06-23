App
Jun 23, 2017 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Stampings' board meeting on July 28, 2017

We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 28, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and all other applicable provisions, if any, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 28, 2017 primarily to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

In view of declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the Trading Window under the Company's ‘Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' shall remain closed for dealing in shares of the Company for the designated persons as defined under the Code from June 24, 2017 to July 30, 2017 (both days inclusive).
