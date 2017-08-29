Aug 28, 2017 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Auto Pins' director Kulbir Singh resigns
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015
We have to inform you that Mr. Kulbir Singh, Independent Director of the Company tendered his resignation letter dated 16th August, 2017 due to his preoccupation.
