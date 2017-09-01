Sep 01, 2017 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Auto Pins(I): Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. 1st September, 2017 with reference to the captioned subject.
