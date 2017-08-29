Aug 28, 2017 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Auto Pins' appoints Ravi Kumar as director
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015
This to bring to your kind notice that Mr. Ravi Kumar (DIN: 0007914338) has been appointed as a non executive additional director of the Company with effect from 24.08.2017 till the date of the ensuing General Meeting of the Company
