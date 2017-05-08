May 08, 2017 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Auto Corp Goa's board recommends final dividend of Rs. 12.50
Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 08, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 12.50 per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each of the Company which shall be paid/dispatched on the 10th day from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.Source : BSE