May 18, 2017 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Austin Engineering to consider dividend
Austin Engineering Company Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business:

1. To consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2017.

2. To recommend payment of dividend to the equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017.

3. To receive and note of the Auditors Report for financial year ended on March 31, 2017.

4. To fix up the date of Annual General Meeting and Book Closure period for payment of dividend.

5. To approve draft of Notice of convening ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Further, the trading window in respect of the Company’s Securities shall remain closed for all the Directors / officers / Designated Employees of the Company from the opening of the trading hours on May 20, 2017 till close of the trading hours on May 27, 2017 as per the code of Internal Procedure and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

