Ausom Enterprise's board meeting on February 7, 2018

This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 7th day of February, 2018 at 12:30 P.M. at 606, 'Swagat', Near Lal Bungalow, C.G. Road, Ahmedabad-380 006 inter alia to consider the following business:-1. To take into consideration the Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results along with limited review report for the Third quarter/Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2017 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Pursuant to the Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for Trading/dealing in the securities of the Company for the directors and other designated employees covered under the Code shall remain closed from January 22, 2018 and reopen after expiry of forty eight (48) hours from the result.Source : BSE