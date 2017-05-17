App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 17, 2017 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AuSom Enterprise's board meeting on May 29, 2017

The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th day of May, 2017 at 12:30 P.M. at 606, ‘Swagat', Near Lal Bungalow, C.G. Road, Ahmedabad-380 006 to transact the following business:- 1.To consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter / Year ended on 31st March, 2017 along with Audit Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for Trading/dealing in the securities of the Company for the directors and other designated employees covered under the Code shall remain closed from May 17, 2017 and reopen after expiry of forty eight (48) hours from the result.Source : BSE

