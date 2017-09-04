Sep 04, 2017 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aurum Soft Systems' AGM on September 27, 2017
PFA Notice for the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 3:30 P.M. at The Conference Centre – Mini Hall New No:24 (Old No:58) 2nd Main Road, R.A. Puram, Chennai – 600028
