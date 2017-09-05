Sep 05, 2017 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Auroma Coke's AGM held on September 22, 2017
(1) Annual Genereal Meeting will be held on Friday, 22nd September, 2017.
(2) Register of Members and share transfer books will remain closed from 16.9.2017 to 22.9.2017 (both days are inclusive) for the purpose of this AGM.Source : BSE
