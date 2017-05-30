App
May 30, 2017 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurobindo Pharma declares second interim dividend

Aurobindo Pharma has considered and approved second interim dividend of 125 percent per equity share of Re 1 each on the equity share capital of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.

Aurobindo Pharma declares second interim dividend
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, has considered and approved second interim dividend of 125% i.e. Rs.1.25 (Rupee one and paise twenty five only) per equity share of Re.1/- each on the equity share capital of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.

The Company has paid first interim dividend of 125% i.e. Rs.1.25 (Rupee one and paise twenty five only) per equity share of Re.1 each in the month of December 2016 on the equity share capital of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.

Thus the total dividend, including the second interim dividend for the financial year 2016-17 will aggregate to 250% i.e. Rs.2.50 (Rupee two and paise fifty only) per equity share of Re.1/- each on the equity share capital of the Company.

The Board of Directors has not recommended any final dividend for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE

