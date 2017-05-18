Auro Laboratories' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Auro Laboratories Limited has intimated to Bombay Stock Exchange regarding the Board meeting of the company held on 30th May 2017 at at the Company's Office situated at 314, T. V. Ind. Estate, S. K. Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai – 400 030 1.To approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017, Audited Statement of Profit & Loss for the year ended March 31, 2017 and the Balance sheet as on that Date together with draft Report of Directors & Auditors thereon. 2.Finalisation of dates of Book Closure and Annual General Meeting. 3.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The 'Trading Window' for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for all designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives from May 20, 2017 till 48 hours after Communication of declaration of Financial Results to the Stock Exchange.Source : BSE