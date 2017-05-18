App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 18, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auro Laboratories' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Auro Laboratories Limited has intimated to Bombay Stock Exchange regarding the Board meeting of the company held on 30th May 2017

Auro Laboratories' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Auro Laboratories Limited has intimated to Bombay Stock Exchange regarding the Board meeting of the company held on 30th May 2017 at at the Company's Office situated at 314, T. V. Ind. Estate, S. K. Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai – 400 030 1.To approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017, Audited Statement of Profit & Loss for the year ended March 31, 2017 and the Balance sheet as on that Date together with draft Report of Directors & Auditors thereon. 2.Finalisation of dates of Book Closure and Annual General Meeting. 3.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The 'Trading Window' for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for all designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives from May 20, 2017 till 48 hours after Communication of declaration of Financial Results to the Stock Exchange.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.