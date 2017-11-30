App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auro Laboratories - Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today (i.e. Thursday, November 30, 2017) has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter / Half year ended September 30, 2017 as recommended by the Audit Committee alongwith the statement of Assets and Liabilities and Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today (i.e. Thursday, November 30, 2017) has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter / Half year ended September 30, 2017 as recommended by the Audit Committee alongwith the statement of Assets and Liabilities and Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

In this regard, we are enclosing herewith:
Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter/Half year ended September 30, 2017.
Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditor of the Company.
Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on September 30, 2017

The Meeting of the Board commenced at 2.00 P.M and concluded at 2.45 P.M The results will be published in the newspaper pursuant to Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in due course.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.