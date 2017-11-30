Auro Laboratories - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today (i.e. Thursday, November 30, 2017) has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter / Half year ended September 30, 2017 as recommended by the Audit Committee alongwith the statement of Assets and Liabilities and Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.In this regard, we are enclosing herewith:Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter/Half year ended September 30, 2017.Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditor of the Company.Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on September 30, 2017The Meeting of the Board commenced at 2.00 P.M and concluded at 2.45 P.M The results will be published in the newspaper pursuant to Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in due course.Source : BSE