you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

aurionPro Solutions' board meeting on December 8, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held at its Registered office on Friday, the 08th day of December, 2017

 
 
Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held at its Registered office on Friday, the 08th day of December, 2017, to consider and approve, inter alia, the un-audited (standalone & consolidated) financial results of the Company for the Second quarter/Six months ended 30th September, 2017.

In view of the above, note that the Trading Window in terms of Insider Trading Regulations shall remain closed from 01st December, 2017, till 48 hours after communication of declaration of un-audited financial results to the Stock Exchanges.

Source : BSE
