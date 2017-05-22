Aurionpro Solutions' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Dear Sirs, Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held at its Registered office on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017, to consider and approve, inter alia, the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth quarter/Year Ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend Dividend, if any. In view of the above, note that the Trading Window in terms of Insider Trading Regulations shall remain closed from 22nd May, 2017, till 48 hours after communication of declaration of Audited financial results to the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE