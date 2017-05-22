App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2017 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurionpro Solutions' board meeting on May 30, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held at its Registered office on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017.

Aurionpro Solutions' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Dear Sirs, Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held at its Registered office on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017, to consider and approve, inter alia, the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth quarter/Year Ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend Dividend, if any. In view of the above, note that the Trading Window in terms of Insider Trading Regulations shall remain closed from 22nd May, 2017, till 48 hours after communication of declaration of Audited financial results to the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.