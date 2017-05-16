Aurangabad Paper Mills' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and exchange Board of India (SEBI) Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be held on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017 to consider, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE