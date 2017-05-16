May 16, 2017 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aurangabad Paper Mills' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and exchange Board of India (SEBI) Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be held on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017 to consider, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE