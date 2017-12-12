App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 11, 2017 11:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aunde India's board meeting on December 14, 2017

We would like to inform you that the board in the meeting to be held on December 14, 2017 will consider the aforesaid proposal and decide on further course of action in the meeting.

 
 
Aunde India Limited has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company have received a letter dated December 11, 2017 from Mr. Ajay Anand, Promoter of the Company,proposing to make a voluntary exit offer to public shareholders & delisting the equity shares in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009 ('Delisting Proposal"). The board in the meeting to be held on December 14, 2017 will consider the aforesaid proposal and decide on further course of action in the meeting.Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

