May 15, 2017 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ATV Projects' board meeting on May 25, 2017
To consider and take on record inter- alia the audited financial result of the company for the quarter ended march 31st 2017 & yearly standalone statement of Assets & liability as on 31st march 2017 & Audited financial statement for the year ended 31st march 2017.Source : BSE