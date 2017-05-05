May 05, 2017 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Atul recommends dividend
Atul Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed dividend of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) per Equity Share for the year ended March 31, 2017 at their meeting held on May 05, 2017, subject to approval of the members at ensuing Annual General meeting (AGM) to be held on July 28, 2017.
