Atul's board meeting on January 19, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018, at 10:30 am at Mumbai, to consider unaudited financial results for the third Quarter ended on December 31, 2017.Source : BSE