May 02, 2017 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com Atul Auto sells 2502 units in April 2017 Atul Auto sold 2502 units in April 2017 against 1242 units in April 2016, growth of 101.45 percent. Sales Performance of April 2017Source : BSE tags #Announcements