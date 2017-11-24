Atul Auto's board to consider interim dividend

Atul Auto Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on December 02, 2017, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017 and to consider declaration of interim dividend for financial year 2017-18.Further, the Trading Window for trading in Company's securities shall remain closed, for all Employees/ Directors/ Designated Persons of the Company, from November 29, 2017 to December 04, 2017 (both days inclusive) in terms of Code of Conduct of the Company to regulate, monitor and report of trading in Company's securities by insiders framed under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE