Atul Auto's board meeting on December 02, 2017

The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, December 02, 2017 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017 and to consider declaration of interim dividend for financial year 2017-18Source : BSE