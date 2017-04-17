Apr 17, 2017 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Atul Auto's board meeting on May 13, 2017
The Meeting of Board of Directors of Atul Auto Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 13th May, 2017 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2017 and to recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE