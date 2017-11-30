Atlas Jewellery India's board meeting on December 12, 2017

AJIL has informed the BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on December 12, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017. Pursuant to this, the Company has decided that the close period (i.e. closure of trading window) under the 'ATLAS Code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading' would commence from Thursday, November 30, 2017 and end 48 hours after the results are made public i.e. on Thursday, December 14, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE