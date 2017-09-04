Sep 04, 2017 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Atlas Jewellery's AGM on September 26, 2017
AJIL has informed the BSE that 27th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 26th day of September, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Delhi Karnataka Sangha, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Sector 12, Rama Krishna Puram, New Delhi 110022.....
AJIL has informed the BSE that 27th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 26th day of September, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Delhi Karnataka Sangha, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Sector 12, Rama Krishna Puram, New Delhi 110022.....Source : BSE