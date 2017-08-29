Aug 28, 2017 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Atlas Cycles: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors at their meeting held today (commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 9:00 P.M.) considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June 2017, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the same is enclosed herewith for your records.
