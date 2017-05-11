Atlas Cycles' board meeting on May 19, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Friday, 19th May, 2017 at 05:00 P.M. at 3B/11; Utri Marg, Old Rajendra Nagar, Opposite Ganga ram Hospital, New Delhi - 110060, to inter-alia discuss and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter / Year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE