Atlas Cycles' AGM on September 28, 2017

This is to inform you that the 66th Annual General Meeting of the members of M/s Atlas Cycle (Haryana) Limited will be held at the Registered Office, of the Company at Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited, Industrial Area, Atlas Road, Sonepat 131001, Haryana on Thursday, the 28th September, 2017 at 4.00 P.M. (I.S.T.).Further to inform you that pursuant to Section 91 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 10 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, 22nd September 2017 to Thursday, 28th September 2017 (both days inclusive.) for Annual General Meeting.Further to inform you that for this purpose cut-off date is Thursday, 21st September, 2017.Source : BSE