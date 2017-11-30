Atlas Cycle Industries: Outcome of board meeting

We regret to inform you that at the Board Meeting (re-scheduled meeting for board meeting postponed on 10th November, 2017 for un-avoidable circumstances) held today (commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 6.45 P.M.) the approval of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2017 was deferred and after deliberation, the Board of Directors directed to complete preparation of financial results and its limited review at the earliest possible.Source : BSE