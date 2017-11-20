Atlas Cycle Industries' board meeting rescheduled

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter dated 10th November, 2017 wherein we had intimated about postponement of Board Meeting dated 10th November, 2017, we wish to inform you that such meeting has been rescheduled to be held on Wednesday, 29th November, 2017 at 05:00 P.M. at 3 Aurangzeb Lane, New Delhi - 110011, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE