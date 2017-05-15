Atlanta: Outcome of board meeting

App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 15, 2017, has approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone/ Consolidated) for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2017.

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 15, 2017, has approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone/ Consolidated) for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2017. Audited Report (Standalone/ Consolidated) in the prescribed format issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company is also attached herewith. The Auditors have given an unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2017. Kindly note that the meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 1.45 p.m.Source : BSE

