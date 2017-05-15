May 15, 2017 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Atlanta recommends dividend
Atlanta Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 15, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of 15 percent i.e. 30 paise per equity shares of Rs. 2/- each belonging to non promoters, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Atlanta Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 15, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of 15% i.e. Rs. 0.30 paise per equity shares of Rs. 2/- each belonging to non promoters, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE